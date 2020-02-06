Home

Wetton Funeral Service
15 Ringwood Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S43 1DF
01246 232966
Robert Gray

Notice

Robert Gray Notice
Mr Robert Gray Brimington Mr Robert Gray, of Brimington, Chesterfield, has passed away at Brookholme Croft Nursing Home, aged 80.
Born in Pilsley and a resident of Brimington for 58 years, Robert was a department miner.
His interests included football, cricket, until he was 70, walking, birdwatching, holidays and socialising.
Robert leaves his wife Sheila, children Dane, Dawn, David, six grandchildren, brother Brian, sister Hazel.
The funeral service takes place at the Methodist Church, Hall Road, on February 14, 2020, at 10am, followed by burial at Danesmoor Cemetery.
Funeral directors: Wetton Funeral Service, 15 Ringwood Road, Brimington, Chesterfield (01246 232966).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020
