Mr Robert Hird Hasland Mr Robert Hary Hird of Hasland, Chesterfield has passed away at home, aged 73.
Born in Hull, Robert was a local resident for 50 years.
He was employed as a Machine Driver then 16 years as a Mobile Mechanic, retired October 2010.
Robert was interested in motor bikes, auto jumble's, classic car shows, DIY and home maintenance.
Robert is survived by his wife Jennifer, daughter Michelle, son Mark, grandchildren Sam, Joe and Ashlee.
The funeral service took place on May 7, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral Directors Harold Lilliker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Chesterfield. (01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020