Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Hird

Notice Condolences

Robert Hird Notice
Mr Robert Hird Hasland Mr Robert Hary Hird of Hasland, Chesterfield has passed away at home, aged 73.
Born in Hull, Robert was a local resident for 50 years.
He was employed as a Machine Driver then 16 years as a Mobile Mechanic, retired October 2010.
Robert was interested in motor bikes, auto jumble's, classic car shows, DIY and home maintenance.
Robert is survived by his wife Jennifer, daughter Michelle, son Mark, grandchildren Sam, Joe and Ashlee.
The funeral service took place on May 7, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral Directors Harold Lilliker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Chesterfield. (01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -