Mr Robert Jacques Staveley Mr Robert Jacques of Netherthorpe Road, Staveley has passed away at Northern General Hospital, aged 68 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Robert has been a lifelong local resident.
Robert was a former Landlord of the Royal Oak and Smiths Arms and was an Ambulance Driver most recently.
Robert was a lifelong supporter of Sheffield United and also local football team Staveley Trojans. Robert loved going on holidays and being with his family. He arranged quizzes and took part in the annual pantomime at Staveley Sports and Social Club.
Robert leaves behind his wife Susan Jacques, son Simon Jacques and daughters-in-law Tracy and Suzanne, Robert was predeceased by his son Glyn Jacques. He also leaves behind his two grandchildren Laura and Ellie.
Funeral Service to be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on Monday 10th August 2020 at 2.50pm. Any donations will be sent to Bassetlaw Renal Care Unit.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, Staveley, Chesterfield, 01246 472535
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 30, 2020