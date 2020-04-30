Home

Mr Robert Kidger Sutton Scarsdale Lifelong Sutton Scarsdale resident Mr Robert Kidger has passed away at home, aged 73.
Robert leaves his brother Denys, nephew Timothy and niece Shelley.
He was a farm worker who liked joinery and carpentry, building sheds, reading, yoga, socialising and eating out.
A burial service took place at Sutton Scarsdale Church on April 24, 2020. Any donations via family or funeral directors will be given to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors :Stubbins &Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover. Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020
