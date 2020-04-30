|
Mr Robert Kidger Sutton Scarsdale Lifelong Sutton Scarsdale resident Mr Robert Kidger has passed away at home, aged 73.
Robert leaves his brother Denys, nephew Timothy and niece Shelley.
He was a farm worker who liked joinery and carpentry, building sheds, reading, yoga, socialising and eating out.
A burial service took place at Sutton Scarsdale Church on April 24, 2020. Any donations via family or funeral directors will be given to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors :Stubbins &Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover. Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020