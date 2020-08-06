|
Mr Robert Lee Pilsley Mr John Robert Lee passed away peacefully at his home in Pilsley on July 27, 2020, aged 83.
Born at Pilsley, he had lived in the village all his life.
A single man, Robert leaves a sister Carole, a brother-in-law Peter, a niece Beverley and a nephew Brian and their partners. He was great uncle to Gareth, Craig, Kerryn and Chloe, and great great uncle to Ethan and Neveah.
Robert carried out his national service with the RAF and spent all his working life as a teacher at Tibshelf School, where he became head of biology and science. He had also been a voluntary worker with the Samaritans.
He loved gardening, caring for pet boxer dogs, reading novels and listening to classical music.
He also enjoyed organising football teams for the youngsters, once running a boys' team at Westhouses, and enjoyed taking pupils on school trips.
A funeral service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.30pm on Monday 10th August. Donations given in memory of Robert will go to Parkinson's UK.
Funeral directors: Jack Ellis & Son, 134 Rupert Street, Pilsley, Chesterfield (Tel. 01246 851197).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 6, 2020