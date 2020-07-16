|
Mr Robert Alec Wainwright "Bob" Ashgate Mr Robert Alec Wainwright "Bob" of Ashgate, Chesterfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 79 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Bob has been a lifelong local resident.
Bob worked at Co-op Garage, Kennings Garage and NCS as a Hydraulics Engineer.
Before Bobs ongoing long term illness, he loved walking, camping, holidays with friends, bird watching, reading, watching DVD's, music and loved gardening.
Bob was predeceased by his wife Gladys Mabel Wainwright. He leaves behind his children Linda Facey, Julian Wainwright and Andrea Row, grandchildren Katie, Leon, Becka and James and great-grandchildren Henry, Toby and Theadora.
Funeral to be held on 21st July at Chesterfield Crematorium. Close family and friends only due to Covid 19 restrictions.
Funeral Directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, S43 3UT
