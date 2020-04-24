|
|
|
Mr Robert Wilmot New Whittington Mr Robert Wilmot, of New Whittington, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 68.
He was born in Chesterfield and was a Brampton resident for 35 years of his life before moving to New Whittington.
He worked as a window cleaner in the Brampton and Holymoorside area where he was well known and popular.
His hobbies were socialising with friends and supporting Chesterfield FC. He will be sorely missed by all of his family, friends and fellow Spireites.
Robert leaves his wife Susan, daughter Cassie, step sons Jeffrey & Victor and seven grandchildren. Robert also leaves behind two sisters and one brother.
The funeral takes place at Chesterfield and District Crematorium on 29 April 2020.
Funeral Directors: Freeman Daynes, 1 Church Street, Brimington, Chesterfield, S43 1JG.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 24, 2020