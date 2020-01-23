|
|
|
Mr Rodney Bowering New Whittington Mr Rodney James Bowering, of New Whittington, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 at Ashgate Hospice, Chesterfield, aged 81.
Born at Portland, Dorset, he moved to Dronfield Woodhouse in 1969 and then to New Whittington in 1985.
He commenced work as a shipwright at Portland Dockyard and went on to become Works Manager for Sheffield-based firm Hodkin & Jones.
Rod's interests included cultivating bonsai trees, listening to music, snooker and watching television with his family.
He leaves loving wife Mary, daughter Teresa, son-in-law Brian and pet dog Tootsie.
A funeral service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium at 2.50pm on Wednesday January 29, 2020. Donations in lieu of flowers in memory of Rod will go to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: Chatsworth Funeral Services, 488 Chatsworth Road. Chesterfield. (Tel 01246 238383).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020