Mr Roger Sanforth Nunn Holymoorside Mr Roger Sanforth Nunn, of Holymoorside, has passed away at Ashleigh Residential Home, Chesterfield, aged 81 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Roger has
been a lifelong local resident.
Roger worked at Bryan Donkin for 38 years and then Morrisons for 10 years.
He enjoyed woodwork and
classical music.
Roger leaves behind his wife Gaynor, children Caroline and Rachael and grandson Kyle.
Funeral Service to be held on
Monday 19th October 2020 at 11.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Birds Funeral Services, 44 Loads Road, Holymoorside, Chesterfield,
Tel. 01246 566592
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 15, 2020