Mr Roger Shepherd Chesterfield Mr Roger Shepherd, of
Main Road, Marsh Lane, passed away at Northern General Hospital, aged 81 years.
Born in Sheffield, Roger was a resident locally for 35 years.
Roger was a shop owner, butcher and a farmer.
He enjoyed horse riding, horse driving (pony and cart), he was a member of the British Driving Society, live stock markets and spending time with family and friends.
Roger was predeceased by his beloved wife Beryl. He was the devoted father of Elizabeth, Edward, Jonathan, Tim and Gemma and loving grandfather to nine grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral Director: Alfred Dunham and Son ltd, 56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield, S18 2GL
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 15, 2020