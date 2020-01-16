|
Mr Ramon Millward Wingerworth Mr Roman Albert Millward of Wingerworth died peacefully in Claydon Lodge Care Home, on December 31, 2019 with his family with him, aged 87.
Born in Chesterfield Ray has been a resident of Tupton and then Wingerworth for many years.
After a brief spell in the RAF as a young man Ray moved on to work in the pits.
He was a Bevin boy and became a miner for the rest of his life, working on the salvage team as the mines gradually closed.
Ray was well known for his angling skills and was a member of numerous clubs and the holder of several lifelong trophies. Ray's main interest during his later years were growing tomatoes, in his greenhouse, spending time with his family and watching TV especially quiz programmes which he was very good at.
Jean, Ray's wife passed away in 2015. Ray leaves no children but has numerous nephews and nieces.
Ray's funeral will be at 11.50am on January 29, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium. Afterwards at the Barley Mow Wingerworth. No flowers. Cash donations to Claydon Lodge Residents fund. Cheques to Dementia awareness
Funeral Directors: J.E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield. (01246 207037 )
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 16, 2020