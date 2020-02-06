Home

Mr Ronald Gilfoyle Danesmoor Mr Ronald Gilfoyle, of Danesmoor, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 84.
Born in Wallasey, Merseyside, Ronald served with the Merchant Navy, as a ships engineer and then worked as an office manager, retiring 20 yeas ago.
His interests included researching family tree, history, the sea/ocean, nature, helping people, travel, reading and music.
Ronald leaves two daughters, one son and four grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place, Celebration of Life Services with friends at Chesterfield and with family in Wallasey, Wirrall, has taken place.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 221555) www.spirefunerals.co.uk
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020
