|
|
|
Mr Ronald Thomas Orton Ashgate Mr Ronald Thomas Orton of Ashgate has passed away at home, aged 88 years.
Born in Dronfield, Ronald has been a local resident for over 60 years.
Ronald was a retired Draughtsman.
He attended St. Marks Church, Brampton, fellowship of the services and enjoyed codeword books.
Ronald was predeceased by his wife Jean Orton and son Neil.
He leaves behind his daughter Lorraine, ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Funeral service to be held on Thursday 20th August 2020 at 11.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors B. Hatterlsey & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors,
211 Chatsworth Road, Tel 01246232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 13, 2020