Mr Ronald (Ron) Shelbourne Newbold Mr Ronald Shelbourne of Newbold, has passed away at home with family, in his sleep, aged 86 years, after a long illness.
Ron worked at Markham Colliery as a Mines Deputy until his retirement.
Ron enjoyed going on holidays abroad or holidays in his camper van with Sheila. Later going on coach tours in UK and Europe.
Ron was predeceased by wife Sheila and daughter Alison, he leaves son and daughter in law Rob and Tracey. Grandsons Ryan, Richard and Paul along with seven great grandchildren.
Funeral will take place
on Monday 29th June 2020
at St Bartholomews
Church, Old Whittington
at 11.30am and the service will take place in the churchyard.
Funeral Directors: Crowder and Alderson Funeral Directors, Whitting Valley Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield,
S41 9EY, Tel. 01246 452344
