Shelbourne Ronald The family would like to give special thanks for the care of Ron and support of the family through his illness, especially during the current dangerous situation with Covid19. These people despite risk to themselves went the extra mile to care for Ron, we therefore wish to send heart felt thanks to the Doctors, nurses of Newbold surgery and community nurses. The carers of Premier Care and AMG, who was fantastic with Ron and ended up like extended family.
Special thank you goes to Dawn Jepson from Ashgate Hospice fantastic lady that nothing was too much trouble and ensured Ron had his final wishes
Thank You them all from Ron's very grateful family.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020