Mrs Ronica Randall Loundsley Green Mrs Ronica Randall of Loundsley Green has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 74.
Ronica was born in Bugle, Cornwall and moved to Chesterfield in 1968, 52 years a local resident.
Ronica retired in 2006 from working at Ashgate Croft School as a kitchen assistant and bus escort.
She enjoyed reading, walking and spending time with her grandchildren.
Ronica leaves her husband Terry Randall, sons Kevin and David, grandchildren Ben, Seth, Amelia, Rory and Hal.
The funeral service takes place on March 5, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 9.50am.
No flowers, donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield.
(01246 211041)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020