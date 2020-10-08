|
Mrs Rosalie Jagger Wingerworth Mrs Rosalie Jagger of Wingerworth has passed away, aged 91 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Rosalie has been a local resident
for 64 years.
Rosalie started work at 15 at Clay Cross Company on the switchboard and retired from
BT at 60.
She enjoyed dancing, shopping, spending time with her grandchildren, going on holidays in the caravan and going out for meals.
Rosalie was predeceased by her husband Geoffrey and son Lloyd. She leaves behind son Paul and his wife Liz, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held on 16th October 2020 at Wingerworth Church at 11am.
Funeral Directors: J.E Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield, S42 6TY
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 8, 2020