|
|
|
Mr Rosario (Rosey) Coppola Bolsover Mr Rosario (Rosey) Coppola has passed away at North Manchester General Hospital, aged 60.
Born in San Mango sul Calore, Avellino, Italy, he was school in Bolsover from the ages of 1 to 13, and then returned to Italy until he was 21. Rosario then married and settled back in Bolsover.
He worked on battery tops at Coalite, then as a rigger/erector on the power stations before retiring.
Rosey loved playing the guitar, Reggie his grandson, who he baby sat from birth, was the apple of his eye, he also enjoyed cooking italian food and entertaining his forte!
Rosario is survived by daughter Alicia (35) and son Luigi (30), his grandson Reggie (6) and sister Angie.
Funeral service on Friday 26th June at Brimignton Cremation at 1.10pm.
Donations to Cancer Research.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd. Tel: 01246 823355
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020