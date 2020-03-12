Home

Mrs Rosemary Allwood North Wingfield Mrs Rosemary Allwood, of North Wingfield, has passed away at home, aged 68.
Born at Danesmoor and resident of North Wingfield since her marriage, Rosemary was retired, having previously worked at Gate in North Wingfield, Trutex and Hazeldene House.
She enjoyed shopping, going to spiritualist church, socialising with her family and friends.
Rosemary leaves her husband David, daughter Lisa Redman and two grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday March 24, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 10.50am.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 12, 2020
