Mrs Rosemary Featerstone Grassmoor Mrs Rosemary Featherstone, nee Sedgwick, of Grassmoor, has passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 73.
Born at Sycamore Farm, Ashover, she lived at Tupton before moving to Grassmoor 45 years ago.
Rosemary leaves husband Kavan, a son Neil, a daughter Maria, a daughter-in-law Karen, a son-in-law Derek and grandchildren Benjamin, James and Rose.
She began work at Derbyshire Stone and then moved to Hymac and Baskills, Clay Cross. Rosemary was latterly employed for 25 years at St Mary's primary school in Chesterfield as a librarian, dinner supervisor and classroom assistant.
Her interests included visiting National Trust sites, walking, holidays and knitting clothes for her grandchildren. She used to attend the R.C. Annunciation Church in Chesterfield with Kavan and was an active member of the Dicky Tickers health and social group based at Sharley Park, Clay Cross.
A funeral service was due to be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on Tuesday April 7 at 10.50am with donations in honour and memory of Rosemary going to the Macmillan cancer care unit at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
Funeral Directors: Jack Ellis & Son, 134 Rupert Street, Pilsley, Chesterfield (01246 851197).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 9, 2020