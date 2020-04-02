|
|
|
Mr Roy Dann Bolsover Mr Roy Dann, of Bolsover, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 89.
Born on Eyre Street, Chesterfield, Roy worked for the water board from the age of 14 for 36 years, then was an ambulance driver for 10 years, retiring in 1991.
His interests included the theatre, dog training, travel, walking and classical music.
Roy leaves his wife Kathleen, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son David.
The funeral service takes place on Friday April 3, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 1.10pm. Immediate family only.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 2, 2020