Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stubbins & Hope Ltd
High Street
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S44 6HF
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
13:00
Brimington Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Dann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Dann

Notice Condolences

Roy Dann Notice
Mr Roy Dann Bolsover Mr Roy Dann, of Bolsover, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 89.
Born on Eyre Street, Chesterfield, Roy worked for the water board from the age of 14 for 36 years, then was an ambulance driver for 10 years, retiring in 1991.
His interests included the theatre, dog training, travel, walking and classical music.
Roy leaves his wife Kathleen, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son David.
The funeral service takes place on Friday April 3, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 1.10pm. Immediate family only.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -