Mr Roy Higginbottom Bolsover Mr Roy Higginbottom, of Bolsover, has passed away at home, aged 89.
Born in Stanfree, Bolsover, Roy has been a local resident for 74 years.
He was employed as a Tanker Driver at Coalite for 32 years and retired in 1991.
Roy had hobbies including sequence dancing, he loved all sports, especially football and horse racing. He was an honorary member of Hill Top Club, Bolsover and enjoyed a game of bingo.
Roy is survived by his wife Norma, son John, daughters Ann, Lynn and Gail, daughter-in-law Karen, sons-in-law Alan, Andrew and John, seven grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Saturday May 16, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium at 11.am.
Funeral Directors: W.Eyre & Sons, 69 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield. (01246 822451)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020
