Mr Roy Lowbridge Pilsley Mr Roy Lowbridge of Pilsley has passed away aged 67.
Born at Chesterfield, he was a lifelong resident of Pilsley.
Roy leaves wife Glenis, sons Jason, Stephen and Matthew, daughters-in-law Laura, Louise and Charlene, grandchildren Ryan, Rhys, Declan, Bradley, Lauren, Bethany and Harvey, a sister Diane, a sister-in-law Carol, and brothers-in-law Keith and David.
He was employed at Clay Cross Works (Biwater) from leaving school at the age of 15 until the works closed, working as a moulder / coremaker.
Roy was a sports fanatic who had played football for Pilsley Miners Welfare, the Star Inn, North Wingfield Colts and Gladstone Arms Over-30s. He had played cricket for the works team and the welfare and played snooker for the welfare and NE Derbyshire F team at Clay Cross. He enjoyed fishing, a bet on the horses and socialising in pubs in the village.
Roy took an interest in nature and the countryside and liked to watch the birdlife near his home. He liked dogs and used to tend an allotment in the village. He also enjoyed trips to Skegness, Whitby and Scarborough and watching classic comedy shows and movies on television including the Carry On films, Only Fools and Horses and the Royle Family.
A funeral service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.30pm on Tuesday February 25 with donations given in honour and memory of Roy going to Pilsley Community Football Club.
Funeral Directors: Jack Ellis & Son, 134 Rupert Street, Pilsley, Chesterfield (01246 851197).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 13, 2020