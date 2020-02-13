|
Mr Roy Matchett Chesterfield Lifelong Chesterfield resident
Mr Roy Matchett has passed away at Brookholme Residential Home, aged 91.
He worked in various jobs after leaving the Army Catering Corps, including porter at Chesterfield Royal Hospital where he met his late wife Audrey, he was also an auxiliary fireman for many years.
His interests included ballroom dancing, gardening, coach holidays and socialising.
He was involved for many years with the Goldminers Tote Fund.
Roy was predeceased by his wife Audrey. He leaves many nieces, nephews and friends.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Monday February 24, 2020 at 15.50.
Funeral Directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare,
55 West Bars, Chesterfield.
(01246 220201)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 13, 2020