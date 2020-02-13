Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Matchett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Matchett

Notice Condolences

Roy Matchett Notice
Mr Roy Matchett Chesterfield Lifelong Chesterfield resident
Mr Roy Matchett has passed away at Brookholme Residential Home, aged 91.
He worked in various jobs after leaving the Army Catering Corps, including porter at Chesterfield Royal Hospital where he met his late wife Audrey, he was also an auxiliary fireman for many years.
His interests included ballroom dancing, gardening, coach holidays and socialising.
He was involved for many years with the Goldminers Tote Fund.
Roy was predeceased by his wife Audrey. He leaves many nieces, nephews and friends.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Monday February 24, 2020 at 15.50.
Funeral Directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare,
55 West Bars, Chesterfield.
(01246 220201)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -