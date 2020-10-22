|
|
|
Mr Roy Partridge Calow Mr Roy Partridge, of Calow, has passed away at home, aged 72.
A lifelong resident of Calow, Roy worked at Wallace's Garage, Calow, Coalite Chemicals, was a foreman in a garage, then postman for Royal Mail until his retirement.
His interests included Chesterfield Football Club, cycling, gym at Staveley, all sports, walking, holidays, socialising and spending time with his family.
Roy leaves his wife Margaret, son Carl, daughter-in-law Libby, daughter-in-law Nicola, grandchildren Martha, Max, Scarlett and Layla. He was predeceased by son Wayne.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday October 27, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 12.50pm. Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 22, 2020