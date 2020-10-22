Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stubbins & Hope Ltd
High Street
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S44 6HF
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Partridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Partridge

Notice Condolences

Roy Partridge Notice
Mr Roy Partridge Calow Mr Roy Partridge, of Calow, has passed away at home, aged 72.
A lifelong resident of Calow, Roy worked at Wallace's Garage, Calow, Coalite Chemicals, was a foreman in a garage, then postman for Royal Mail until his retirement.
His interests included Chesterfield Football Club, cycling, gym at Staveley, all sports, walking, holidays, socialising and spending time with his family.
Roy leaves his wife Margaret, son Carl, daughter-in-law Libby, daughter-in-law Nicola, grandchildren Martha, Max, Scarlett and Layla. He was predeceased by son Wayne.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday October 27, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 12.50pm. Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -