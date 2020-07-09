|
Mr Roy Topley Eckington Mr Roy Topley of Marsh Lane, Eckington has passed away peacefully at home on 5th July 2020, aged 80 years.
Devoted husband of Anne, loving dad of Terri & Linda, especially loved grandad of Angela, Claire & James.
Dearest great grandad of Riley, Jaymes, Lucas, Jensen, Jessica & Zac.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 15th July 2020, 16:50 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Roy worked for many years at Stanton and Staveley Works. Prior to his retirement he worked as head of security at Carrs Silverwear, Halfway.
Roy was a keen cyclist over many years.
The family would like to thank all medical staff for the care given over Roy's last illness.
Donations will be received in Roy's memory to either 'Weston Park Hospital' Sheffield or Sheffield Childrens Hospital
c/o W.N. Allcock Funeral Services, 7 Station Road, Eckington, Sheffield, S21 4FW. tel: 01246 433328
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 9, 2020