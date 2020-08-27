|
|
|
TOPLEY Roy Anne and family would like to thank relatives, friends and everyone for the kind messages of sympathy, cards and donations in memory of Roy.
£198 was shared between Sheffield Children's Hospital and Weston Park Hospital. Special thanks to grandson James Harrison and friends for raising £665 for Macmillan Cancer Support. Thanks to Rev. Jo Morris for a comforting service, to Barry Pritchard, George and staff at W. N Allcock Funeral Directors for their kind help and guidance with the funeral arrangements and floral tributes.
To all who attended the funeral and all who came to pay their respects, also to all NHS staff at Chesterfield Royal Hospital and all who provided specialist care enabling Roy to be nursed at home. Grateful thanks to Vin Mayer for his kind assistance
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 27, 2020