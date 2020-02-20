Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stubbins & Hope Ltd
High Street
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S44 6HF
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:45
Brimington Crematorium
55 High Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Bingham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Bingham

Notice Condolences

Ruby Bingham Notice
Mrs Ruby Bingham Brimington Common Mrs Ruby Bingham Of Brimington Common has passed away at Brimington Care Centre, aged 89.
Born in Sheepbridge, Chesterfield , Ruby has been a local resident for 60 years.
She was retired for 34 years (1985) from Markhan Colliery, where she was a canteen assistant.
She enjoyed dancing, singing, travel and family.
Ruby was skilled in knitting and cross stitch.
Ruby was predeceased by her husband Frederick . She is survived by her sons John, Richard and Adrian, daughters Irene, Valerie and Lynne, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Febuary 27, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium at 10.50am.
Funeral Directors : Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -