Mrs Ruby Bingham Brimington Common Mrs Ruby Bingham Of Brimington Common has passed away at Brimington Care Centre, aged 89.
Born in Sheepbridge, Chesterfield , Ruby has been a local resident for 60 years.
She was retired for 34 years (1985) from Markhan Colliery, where she was a canteen assistant.
She enjoyed dancing, singing, travel and family.
Ruby was skilled in knitting and cross stitch.
Ruby was predeceased by her husband Frederick . She is survived by her sons John, Richard and Adrian, daughters Irene, Valerie and Lynne, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Febuary 27, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium at 10.50am.
Funeral Directors : Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020