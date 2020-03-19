|
Mrs Ruby Jeffery Tapton Mrs Ruby Ann Jeffery of Tapton, Chesterfield has passed away on February 22, 2020 at Derby Royal Hospital, aged 91.
Ruby was a long time resident of Chesterfield.
She worked at Lamp Caps in Chesterfield, then the Land Army, later at Bendalls Farm in Milton, Derbyshire.
Ruby loved doing crossword puzzles, enjoyed walking, the outdoors and cooking.
Ruby was predeceased by her husband John Edwin Jeffery, she is survived by daughter Anne, son Tim, grandchildren Charlotte, Kathryn, Rebecca, Sophie and David.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday March 25, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 1.10pm.
Funeral Directors : Wetton Funeral Service, 15 Ringwood Road, Brimington, Chesterfield. (01246 232966)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 19, 2020