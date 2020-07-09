|
Mrs Ruth Bedford Brimington Mrs Ruth Bedford of Brimington has passed away, aged 87 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Ruth
was a lifelong resident of Brimington Common area.
Ruth was the youngest of five, sisters Peggy and Ann
and brothers Peter and John Archer. Ruth married
Robert William Bedford.
She worked at Mothers
Pride Bakery and then
became a housewife.
Although Ruth could not get out much because of her health, she enjoyed meeting her family at get togethers, listening to classic FM, watching pheasants in her garden, having a chat and
a cuppa with friends
and neighbours.
She also enjoyed her weekly
hairdresser trip to Mandy.
She leaves behind nieces Marie Pollard, Diane Russell, Pat Heie and nephew Richard Bedford.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 9, 2020