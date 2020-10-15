Home

Mrs Ruth Greatorex Chesterfield Mrs Ruth Margaret Greatorex, of Chesterfield,has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 74.
Born in Nottingham and a Chesterfield resident for 30 years Ruth was a kitchen designer.
Her interests included craft, jewellery making, reading thrillers - crime and horror, country walks - Chatsworth House, Derbyshire and Yorkshire Dales. She was a member of U3A.
Ruth leaves her daughter Sandra.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday October 15, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 2.30pm.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 221555) www.spirefunerals.co.uk
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 15, 2020
