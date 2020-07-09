|
|
|
Mr Ryan James Ashby Wingerworth Mr Ryan James Ashby of Brooklands, Wingerworth has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 24 years.
Ryan has been a lifelong local resident.
Ryan was previously a student at Brookfield School.
He was a third year student of History at Derby University.
Ryan loved all things historic.
He also enjoying watching movies, cycling events, athletics, olympics on TV, following world events and politics, gaming and was an avid environmentalist.
Ryan leaves behind his parents Linda and Stuart Ashby.
Funeral to be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on Thursday 16th July at 2.30pm.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield,
01246 277095
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 9, 2020