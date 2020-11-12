Home

Mrs Sandra Cartledge Clowne Mrs Sandra Cartledge, of Clowne, has died peacefully at home, aged 73.
Born on Barbers Row, Barlborough and a lifelong local resident, Sandra was a kitchen assistant at Boughton Lane for 30 years, until her retirement.
Her main interest was caravanning.
Sandra leaves her husband Steven, sons and daughter Robert, Paul, Dawn and Terry, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service takes place on November 17, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.50am.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 12, 2020
