Mrs Sandra Coup New Tupton Mrs Sandra Dawn Coupe of New Tupton passed away at home, aged 58.
Born in Darley Dale, Sandra was a Wingerworth and Tupton resident for 40 years. She worked as a hairdresser for over 40 years.
Sandra was interested in skiing, walking, foreign holidays, gardening, and holidays in caravan
Sandra leaves her husband Michael Coupe, children Chris Parker, Vicky Parker, grandchildren Jimi Parker and Lexi Webb.
The funeral takes place on January 27, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium at 10.30am.
Funeral Directors: J.E.Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield. (01246 207037)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 16, 2020