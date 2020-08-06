|
Mrs Sandra Mary Ferreday Hollingwood Mrs Sandra Mary Ferreday
of Hollingwood, originally of Matlock has sadly
passed away in Broomhill Nursing Home, on the
22nd July 2020, aged 73 years.
Sandra worked for the Royal Mail for over 20 years in Staveley before her retirement.
Sandra loved playing bingo, enjoyed gardening and most importantly spending time with her family.
Sandra was the loving wife of the late Michael Ferreday and had a great friendship with Roy Hopkinson for several years.
She leaves behind her beloved children Darren and Adele, partners Emma & Steve and grandchildren Jamie, Zac, Josh, Hannah and Harry.
Funeral Directors: Wetton Funeral Services, Tel 01246 232966
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 6, 2020