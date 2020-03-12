Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Milnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Milnes

Notice Condolences

Sandra Milnes Notice
Mrs Sandra Milnes Wingerworth Mrs Sandra Catherine Milnes, of Wingerworth, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 71.
Born in Sheffield and a resident of Wingerworth for 34 years, Sandra was a bank official for Yorkshire Bank, in Sheffield and Chesterfield, until her retirement in 2004.
Her interests included continental holidays, walking, reading and she loved her pet dogs.
Sandra leaves her husband Richard, daughters Clare Hopkins and Julia Dixon, grandchildren Olivia and Chloe.
The funeral service takes place on Monday March 23, 2020, 9:30am, at Walton Evangelical Church, Moorland View Road, Chesterfield, S40 3DD, followed by committal at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, Sheffield.
Funeral directors: Birds Funeral Services, 44 Loads Road, Holymoorside, Chesterfield (01246 566592).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -