Mrs Sandra Milnes Wingerworth Mrs Sandra Catherine Milnes, of Wingerworth, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 71.
Born in Sheffield and a resident of Wingerworth for 34 years, Sandra was a bank official for Yorkshire Bank, in Sheffield and Chesterfield, until her retirement in 2004.
Her interests included continental holidays, walking, reading and she loved her pet dogs.
Sandra leaves her husband Richard, daughters Clare Hopkins and Julia Dixon, grandchildren Olivia and Chloe.
The funeral service takes place on Monday March 23, 2020, 9:30am, at Walton Evangelical Church, Moorland View Road, Chesterfield, S40 3DD, followed by committal at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, Sheffield.
Funeral directors: Birds Funeral Services, 44 Loads Road, Holymoorside, Chesterfield (01246 566592).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 12, 2020