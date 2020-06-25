Home

Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Sandra Simpson
SIMPSON née Mullaney
Sandra Helen Passed away on June 11, 2020 aged 77. Much loved wife of the late Ian,
mother of Sue and Helen and stepmother to Kate.
She will be deeply missed by her brothers, George and Leon,
her six grandchildren,
four great-grandchildren,
many nephews and nieces and
all those whose lives she touched.
Due to current restrictions there will be a private family cremation and a memorial service will be held
when circumstances permit.
If desired, donations in her memory for Galanos House British Legion Care Home, payable to "Galanos House Amenities Fund" gratefully received
c/o Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place. Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020
