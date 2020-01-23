|
|
|
Mrs Sandra Wagstaff Hillstown Lifelong Hillstown resident Mrs Sandra Wagstaff has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 79.
She was a health care worker who retired at age 65.
Sandra loved the Peak District, enjoyed socialising in the local community and at Masons Little Cafe in Bolsover. She supported charities and donkey sanctuary.
Sandra leaves her husband Brian Wagstaff, sons Shane, Andrew, Martin and Lee, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Monday January 27, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium at 11.10am.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020