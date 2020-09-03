Home

Sarah Gibbard

Notice Condolences

Sarah Gibbard Notice
Mrs Sarah Joanne Gibbard Middlecroft Mrs Sarah Joanne Gibbard of Middlecroft has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 53 years.
Born in Oxford, Sarah has been a local resident for 18 years.
Sarah worked as a Store Supervisor at Co-op for around 10 years until she left in 2015 to devote more time to her family.
Sarah was a member of SCART - local performing arts group and enjoyed crafting.
Sarah leaves behind her husband Mr Steven Gibbard, children Christopher, Katherine, Kayleigh, Toni and Leighanne and three grandchildren.
Funeral Service to be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on Thursday 10th September at 3.10pm.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeral Services, 276 Newbold Road, Newbold, 01246 211041.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 3, 2020
