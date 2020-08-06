|
|
|
Draycott Scott We miss you son
A million times we've needed you
A million times we've cried,
If love alone could have saved you
You never would have died.
In life we loved you dearly
in death we love you still,
In our hearts you hold a space
Where no one can ever fill,
It broke our hearts to lose you
But you didn't go alone,
Part of us went with you
The day God took you home.
From Mum and Dad (Sheila and Brian),
(Brother) Adam, Kelly, Amelia and Evie.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 6, 2020