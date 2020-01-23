Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Carty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Carty

Notice Condolences

Sharon Carty Notice
Mrs Sharon Carty Staveley Mrs Sharon Chloe Carty, of Staveley, Chesterfield has passed away at home, aged 51.
Born in Sheffield and a resident of the Chesterfield area for over 20 years, Sharon was a factory worker.
Her interests included socialising and spending time with loved ones.
Sharon leaves her husband David Ian Carty, children Michael, Jade and Matthew.
The funeral service has taken place at Chestefield Crematorium, on January 20, 2020.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Service, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 221555) www.spirefunerals.co.uk
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -