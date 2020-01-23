|
Mrs Sharon Carty Staveley Mrs Sharon Chloe Carty, of Staveley, Chesterfield has passed away at home, aged 51.
Born in Sheffield and a resident of the Chesterfield area for over 20 years, Sharon was a factory worker.
Her interests included socialising and spending time with loved ones.
Sharon leaves her husband David Ian Carty, children Michael, Jade and Matthew.
The funeral service has taken place at Chestefield Crematorium, on January 20, 2020.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Service, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 221555) www.spirefunerals.co.uk
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020