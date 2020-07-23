Home

J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
12:45
Chesterfield Crematorium
Sharon Noakes Notice
Mrs Sharon Noakes North Wingfield Mrs Sharon Noakes of Whiteleas Avenue, North Wingfield has passed away, aged 61 years.
Born in Chesterfield,
Sharon has been a local resident for 23 years.
Sharon was a housewife.
Sharon enjoyed gardening, catching up with family and friends and going to Skegness.
Sharon leaves behind her husband Richard Noakes and was predeceased by her son Scott. She also leaves her grandchildren Sommer, Brad and Kayleigh.
Funeral will be held on
28th July 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.50pm.
Funeral Directors: J. R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020
