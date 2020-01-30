|
|
|
Mrs Sheelah Fidler Walton Mrs Sheelah Fidler, of Walton, has passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 85.
Born in Sheffield, she spent the war years in Northern Ireland, of which she had fond memories and moved to Chesterfield in 1960.
Sheelah worked in the accounts department of Sanderson Bros, Sheffield, then was a tax collector for the Inland Revenue, Chesterfield, until her retirement.
She was a member of Boythorpe and Chesterfield Miners Welfare crown green bowling clubs, enjoyed dancing, cake decorating and being a grandma.
Sheelah leaves her husband Brian, sons John and Tony, grandchildren David, Alice, Jonathon, Freya and Benjamin.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday February 4, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 11.30am.
Donations in lieu of flowers for Ashgate Hospice and Sight Support Derbyshire.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020