Mrs Sheila Brunyee Walton Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mrs Sheila Brunyee has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82.
Sheila was a housewife who enjoyed knitting, reading, travelling and meeting friends.
Sheila leaves her husband Alan, sons Anthony, Paul and Mark, five grandchildren.
The funeral service is due to take place on Thursday March 26, 2020 at 12.50pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors : B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. Tel : 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 19, 2020