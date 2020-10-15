|
|
|
Sheila Duly Bolsover Sheila May Duly has passed away peacefully at Millfield Care Home, Bolsover, aged 83 years.
She and her late Husband Bill were active members at
St Bernadette's Catholic Church for many years.
She trained in nursing, worked briefly in retail and at the NCB offices, before devoting herself to family life.
Sheila leaves children Anne, Josephine, Anthony and Mary, Eighteen Grandchildren and Eighteen Great Children.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, but a restricted Funeral service took place on Friday 9th October, 12:10pm at
St Philip Neri Catholic Church, Mansfield.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 15, 2020