Mrs Sheila Fenton Clowne Lifelong Renishaw and Clowne resident Mrs Sheila Fenton has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 75.
Sheila was employed as a dinner lady at Clowne Infant School for many years.
Sheila liked her car boots, charity shops and doing word searches. She was a popular and chatty lady with a happy outlook on life.
Sheila leaves her husband John, sons Jonny and Mark, daughters-in-law Lesley and Liz, grandchildren Bethany, Connor and Alana.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium, on Tuesday December 1, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.30am.
Donations in Sheila's memory will go to Chesterfield Cats Protection.
Funeral directors: B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020