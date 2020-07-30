|
|
|
Mrs Sheila Foister Brampton Mrs Sheila Foister of Brampton has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 68 years.
Born in Belper, Alfreton, Sheila has lived locally for 26 years.
She was a devoted housewife and volunteer and looked after her grandchildren.
Sheila enjoyed ten pin bowling and crosswords.
Sheila was predeceased by her husband Philip Duncan Foister. She leaves behind her daughter Tracy and son Barry and grandchildren Lea, Joshua, Daniel, Paige and Luis.
Funeral Service to be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on Friday 7th August at 12.10pm. Donations for DLRAA (Air Ambulance).
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 30, 2020