Home

POWERED BY

Services
J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Gaunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Gaunt

Notice Condolences

Sheila Gaunt Notice
Mrs Sheila Gaunt Grassmoor Mrs Sheila Gaunt, of Grassmoor, Chesterfield, has passed away at Ashgate House Care Home, aged 89.
Born at Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield and a lifelong resident of Grassmoor, Sheila worked at Trebor sweet factory, Robinsons, Daniel's pharmacy and was a county council warden.
Her interests included going to local chapel (Grassmoor), singing, music, baking, spending time with family, shopping and going to Blackpool.
Sheila leaves her husband Joe, son David, daughter Susan Taylor, son-in-law John, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Monday December 7, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 1.30pm.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -