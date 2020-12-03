|
Mrs Sheila Gaunt Grassmoor Mrs Sheila Gaunt, of Grassmoor, Chesterfield, has passed away at Ashgate House Care Home, aged 89.
Born at Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield and a lifelong resident of Grassmoor, Sheila worked at Trebor sweet factory, Robinsons, Daniel's pharmacy and was a county council warden.
Her interests included going to local chapel (Grassmoor), singing, music, baking, spending time with family, shopping and going to Blackpool.
Sheila leaves her husband Joe, son David, daughter Susan Taylor, son-in-law John, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Monday December 7, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 1.30pm.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 3, 2020